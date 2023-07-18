OXFORD — Bishop Robert Deeley will join parishioners and community members for the 100th anniversary celebration at St. Mary Church, located on 276 King Street in Oxford on Saturday, July 29. All are welcome to attend this special event.

The anniversary Mass, celebrated by Bishop Deeley, will be held at 5:45 p.m. followed by a dinner and reception at the Oxford Community Center immediately after the Mass.

Dedicated as a church to serve local Catholics on Holy Thursday, April 6, 1923, the quaint St Mary church is still in use as a summer chapel and venue for weddings and other events.

“The church was renovated this summer with improved flooring, pews, heat pumps, and a new roof,” said Fr. Ed Clifford pastor of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, of which St. Mary is a part. “A new steeple cross will be installed in time for the celebration.”

Improvements were funded by the “Alive in Hope” capital campaign and additional generous donations by parishioners.

“The renovations will make St. Mary Church more comfortable and a more attractive place of worship,” said Fr. Clifford.

Photos and other memorabilia from St. Mary Church’s first 100 years will be on display at the reception, which will serve as a chance to look back while also joyfully embracing the renovated church’s future.

For more information about the celebration, contact St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at 207-743-2606.