The cities of Bangor and Brewer will host an “Urban Garden Tour” on Saturday, July 22, with 12 in-town gardens available to tour on that day. The tour is free and residents of both cities, as well as others in the area, are invited to view as many gardens as they want.

Seven gardens, including vegetables, fruits, herbs and/or flowers, within the city limits of Bangor and Brewer, can be toured in the morning, 9 a.m. to noon, and five more are available in the afternoon from 1-4 p.m. Gardeners will be available to answer questions and offer support and resources to newer gardeners. A “How to Build a Garden Bed” demonstration will take place at 3 p.m. at the Food and Medicine building and greenhouse at 20 Ivers Street in Brewer also. In case of rain, the tour will take place on Sunday, July 23 on the same schedule.

Locations for the tour:

Locations (visit between 9 a.m. to noon)

Bangor, 234 Kenduskeag Ave.

Bangor, 262 Kenduskeag Ave. (tentative)

Bangor, 30 McKinley Street (off Center)

Bangor, 48 Madison Street (off Center)

Bangor, 92 Cumberland St. (off Broadway)

Bangor, 315 Harlow Street (Miller Square)

Bangor, 130 Court Street, Coe Park Garden

Locations (visit between 1-4 p.m.)

Bangor, 637 Ohio Street

Bangor, 21 Mount Desert Dr. (off Ohio)

Bangor. 70 Wing St. (off Seventh St.)

Brewer, 142 Center St. (the BARN)

Brewer, 20 Ivers St. (off So. Main St.) +

“How to Build a Garden Bed” at 3 p.m.

According to tour gardener John Hwalek of Bangor, those who go to some of the gardens can “gather ideas for new things you might want to try in your own garden,” and “see what is possible to grow in the confines of a city lot.”

“This is a great opportunity for people to learn how to ‘grow your own’ veggies or flowers for better quality food and enjoyment, no matter what the space,” said Larry Dansinger of Bangor, one of the tour’s organizers. “A garden might take more time than cutting grass but gives many, many times more pleasure and benefits.”

An updated schedule of garden locations is online at the https://foodandmedicine.org website or from Larry Dansinger at 207-262-3706 (leave message) or larryd@myfairpoint.net.