A 63-year-old man was thrown from his car during a rollover crash on Interstate 95 near Alton Tuesday morning that left him and his wife hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Frederick Rhoda of Auburndale, Florida, was driving a 1999 Toyota 4Runner heading southbound on Interstate 95 when police say he drifted into the median and lost control trying to overcorrect. The 4Runner rolled over the median, ejecting Rhoda, who was not wearing a seatbelt, Moss said. Patricia Rhoda, 64, was also not wearing a seatbelt but was able to crawl out of the wreck.

The couple were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment.