I enjoyed the BDN story about the Wilde Stein Club. I am proud to have been the person who, in 1974, as president of the Off-Campus Board, made the motion to recognize the Wilde Stein Club as a student organization eligible for funding from the student activity fee. At $50 a person for 10,000 students, it was serious money. Only a small portion went to student government, but we spent it wildly. (I was responsible for funding Bumstock from 1975 to 1977.)

To the person with pink hair and the nose gage at the check-out, who dismisses aging boomers with no facial hair or tattoos: I would be your friend, if you’d let me.

Mark Perry

Eddington