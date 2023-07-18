Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Rep. Jared Golden, once again, has let his constituents know which of them he represents in Congress. Those who were mostly responsible for putting and keeping him in office are not among them. This most recent vote of his on the defense budget makes that crystal clear to me.

A representative voting for a bill that does not acknowledge the need for training in “race based concepts” is completely out of touch with the fact that racial tension in this country is rampant. A representative who votes for a bill that denies women choices about making their own decisions regarding their bodies flies in the face of the reality that the majority of people in this country support access to abortion services. A representative who votes against healthcare for gender transition is ignorant of the life-affirming impact that these services provide for those who have struggled under the burden of having to deny who they are. A representative who votes against the United States incorporating climate change measures into its military denies the unarguable fact that our world is neck deep in the devastating consequences of climate change. This is the kind of representative Golden has shown himself to be.

I am a 70-year-old disabled veteran. Golden and his ilk have made a mockery of my service, as well as the service of thousands of other disabled veterans, active duty personnel, and retired soldiers. As a citizen of this country and as a constituent of Maine’s Second Congressional District, I am appalled by his conduct.

I am one of the people who put him in office twice. I will not make that same mistake in the future. I would encourage him to switch parties and align himself formally with those whose interests he seems to hold.

Dana Williams

Belfast