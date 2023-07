Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

When did we regress in our maturity? Now when someone is offended they want to call the police! Yes, our poor police whose job is to protect us and deal with the worst things that people do must now deal with nonsense as well.

We used to know that on any topic there are usually different views. We used to have true toleration.

Elizabeth Hutchins

Bangor