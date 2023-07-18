Two women suspect they were drugged last week in Portland’s Old Port.

Police are investigating and reviewing video from the establishment where the two women reported being drugged, Brad Nadeau, a Portland Police Department spokesperson, said Monday.

Nadeau didn’t identify where the alleged druggings happened.

He noted in drugging cases victims suddenly feel extremely impaired beyond what would be consistent with their alcohol consumption. People will become disoriented, nauseous and suffer memory loss.

Nadeau cautioned people to not leave their drinks unattended in public, share them with others they don’t know or accept drinks from strangers. He advised people to go out with friends and stick together.

If you or someone with you may be drugged, he urged people to seek immediate medical attention and inform the doctor or nurse about the potential drugging and ask whether they will test for drugs.