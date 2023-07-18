Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to mid-70s from north to south, with scattered showers throughout the state and a chance for thunderstorms. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. You can see where Maine got the most rain from Sunday’s storm here.
Maine could still have a drought this year despite all the rain
Last year at this time, two-thirds of the state was in a drought. Only Aroostook County was not abnormally dry.
Anglers surprised by Maine’s strict proposed limits on bass tournaments
While the vast majority of bass fishing tournaments happen in southern Maine, opponents to the proposed ban noted small communities in northern Maine see an economic boost from the events.
Sports betting expected to go live in Maine this November
Maine looks like it will beat an initial estimate, but implementation of sports betting has taken longer than most other states.
Tabitha King’s western Maine orchard quietly closed to the public
There was no explanation for the closure, and no workers in the vast fields of the 105-acre Pietree Orchard property in Sweden.
A Maine killer’s NYC murder spree is featured in new true crime doc
Richard Rogers, a former UMaine grad student who would come to be known as the Last Call Killer, primarily targeted gay and bisexual men in New York City in the 1990s.
Dover-Foxcroft log home business expands into Aroostook County
Layoffs at another company and increased interest in log homes in Aroostook County pushed Moosehead Cedar Log Homes to expand.
A wedding ring was found on a Maine beach in an unexpected place
Scott Russell and his 7-year-old daughter were visiting Stockton Springs from New York when she found something unusual.
You can eat a 4-course meal on a Maine oyster float this summer
The multi-course floating dinners were inspired by more casual tours the Mere Point Oyster Co. has held for the past few summers.
Prehistoric creatures have popped up on Portland’s Western Prom
Each fanciful animal in the seven-piece colorful wooden collection by artist Chris Miller also doubles as a park bench.
How UMaine men’s hockey is fighting its way back up the Hockey East standings
It is the second-straight summer that UMaine’s hockey team is doing a strenuous optional six-week summer workout regimen under the guidance of sports performance coach Codi Fitzgerald.
We paddled across open ocean to camp on this Maine island
Situated in the heart of Muscongus Bay, the 15-acre Black Island is owned and preserved by Maine Coast Heritage Trust.
