Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to mid-70s from north to south, with scattered showers throughout the state and a chance for thunderstorms.

Last year at this time, two-thirds of the state was in a drought. Only Aroostook County was not abnormally dry.

While the vast majority of bass fishing tournaments happen in southern Maine, opponents to the proposed ban noted small communities in northern Maine see an economic boost from the events.

Maine looks like it will beat an initial estimate, but implementation of sports betting has taken longer than most other states.

There was no explanation for the closure, and no workers in the vast fields of the 105-acre Pietree Orchard property in Sweden.

Richard Rogers, a former UMaine grad student who would come to be known as the Last Call Killer, primarily targeted gay and bisexual men in New York City in the 1990s.

Layoffs at another company and increased interest in log homes in Aroostook County pushed Moosehead Cedar Log Homes to expand.

Scott Russell and his 7-year-old daughter were visiting Stockton Springs from New York when she found something unusual.

The multi-course floating dinners were inspired by more casual tours the Mere Point Oyster Co. has held for the past few summers.

Each fanciful animal in the seven-piece colorful wooden collection by artist Chris Miller also doubles as a park bench.

It is the second-straight summer that UMaine’s hockey team is doing a strenuous optional six-week summer workout regimen under the guidance of sports performance coach Codi Fitzgerald.

Situated in the heart of Muscongus Bay, the 15-acre Black Island is owned and preserved by Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

