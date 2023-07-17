Car thefts in Portland are on the rise, according to city police.

The Portland Police Department said 66 vehicles have been stolen so far this year, compared with 46 during the first seven months of 2022. During the first half of July alone, 14 vehicles have been stolen, compared with just two cars during the same period last year.

Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department, said it’s unclear why there’s been a rise in stolen vehicles this year. In two-thirds of the cases, the keys were left inside the car for the taking.

“A car may be parked in the driveway, and the keys are in it. It may be a situation where you have a hidden key in the park and the car’s unlocked, so all that person needs is the hidden key in the car to allow the engine to start,” Nadeau said.

In one instance, a driver left the car running while making a delivery, he said. In two other cases, a driver rented a U-Haul and never returned it.

Nationally, only 11 percent of vehicle thefts reported had keys or key fobs left inside, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. But thefts facilitated by keys in the U.S. increased more than 20 percent from 2019 through 2021.

“We haven’t necessarily seen a ton of smash and grabs, as in they’re smashing the window and getting in and taking off,” Nadeau said.

Half of the cars stolen so far this month have been recovered, he added.

Police said drivers should park cars in a well-lit area, and lock their doors and windows. And they urge drivers against leaving a spare key or valuables inside in the car.

Bangor Daily News writer Paul Koenig contributed reporting.