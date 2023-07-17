Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s vote to support the Republican-backed National Defense Authorization Act comes as a deep disappointment. The bill included amendments that restrict military spending for reproductive and trans health care as well as for diversity training.

I do not believe that these amendments represent Golden’s real values, but he has seemingly made a strategic decision to support the bill because he needs Republican votes for re-election from his largely red district. In other words, his decision appears to be a political one rather than a principled one.

I have supported Golden in three elections with money and volunteer time. His vote on this bill makes me wonder whether I can offer that support again.

Rev. Dr. James Gertmenian

Cranberry Isles