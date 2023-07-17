Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

On Aug. 8, Orono will hold a special election for a vacant seat on the Town Council. There are three candidates, and their biographical sketches and answers to questions are posted on the town website at orono.org.

Although the successful candidate will serve only until March 2024 when the term of the vacant seat expires, that person will be eligible to run again and will have gained valuable experience before diving into the budget cycle that always begins in the spring.

Even a few votes can make a difference. Please read the biographical sketches, contact the candidates to ask them questions if you wish and vote.

Fredrica Smith

Orono