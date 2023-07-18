ORONO, Maine — It was a warm and humid July morning and the University of Maine men’s hockey team was doing drills inside its weight room in the Alfond Arena before moving onto the football field to do sprints.

It was the second-straight summer that UMaine’s hockey team was doing a strenuous optional six-week summer workout regimen under the guidance of sports performance coach Codi Fitzgerald.

It certainly paid dividends last season. The Black Bears went from last place among 11 teams in Hockey East standings in 2021-22 to sixth place, winning eight more games.

UMaine was 15-16-5 overall, 9-11-4 in Hockey East under second-year head coach Ben Barr after going 7-22-4 and 5-17-2 the previous year.

David Breazeale (left) and sports performance coach Codi Fitzgerald talk during the University of Maine’s men’s hockey team workout on Friday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

With season ticket sales soaring, a lot is riding on this team as Barr fights to bring the program back to the level of prominence it enjoyed for 26 years from 1986 to 2012 when it went to 18 NCAA Tournaments, 11 Frozen Fours, played in five NCAA Division I championship games and won two national titles.

But it hasn’t reached the Hockey East semifinals or the NCAA Tournament since the 2011-12 season. The Black Bears’ season ended earlier this year when last-place Vermont upset them in the first round of the playoffs 4-2 in Orono.

It was the third time in his three seasons that they had been ousted in the first round, which has served as extra motivation this summer, said Captain Lynden Breen, a second team All-Hockey East pick a year ago and the national leader in shorthanded goals.

“That hurts. That stayed with me and a lot of other guys. So we’re all putting extra work in. That’s why we’re here right now,” said Breen.

There are 17 veterans and 11 newcomers who will be participating in the workouts under the guidance of Fitzgerald.

The University of Maine’s men’s hockey team works out in the weight room in Alfond Arena during an optional six-week summer workout regimen with sports performance coach Codi Fitzgerald on Friday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

In addition to getting in shape for the season, the workouts are also designed to develop team chemistry and help the newcomers get used to the area.

Freshman forward Anthony Calafiore from Staten Island, New York, is one of the newcomers.

“In the weight room and out on the field, we’ve been getting acclimated to the new world. Every step you take is a new level and you’re trying to push yourself to be the best you can,” Caliafore said. “We’re all pushing each other because we want to do something special.”

Junior defenseman David Breazeale said he knows there will be higher expectations on the team this year.

“We’re focusing on building chemistry right now, so we are in the best shape we can be on the ice, off the ice and in the locker room,” Breazeale said.

From left: Donavan Houle runs training drills with mini hurdles during a workout Friday. David Breazeale works out with the University of Maine’s men’s hockey team in the weight room in Alfond Arena. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

He was impressed with the newcomers, which included nine freshmen and transfers Nicholas Niemo and Harrison Scott from Bentley University in Massachusetts.

“They’re a hard-working group, which is exciting,” said Breazeale, “They put their noses to the grindstone.”

Breazeale said Fitzgerald has added some new drills this summer, which have been beneficial.

The Black Bears will return their top four scorers and nine of their top 12 point-getters from last year’s team. Five of the six defensemen who played in at least 24 games and All-Hockey East second team goaltender Victor Ostman are also back.

One of the freshmen is Bradly Nadeau, just the school’s fourth first-round draft choice since the inception of the program in 1977-78. The center from New Brunswick was chosen by Carolina with the 30th overall pick.

UMaine opens the season when it hosts Barr’s alma mater, ECAC school Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from Troy, New York, on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 12-13, at the Alfond Arena in Orono.