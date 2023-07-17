There was a lot of rain in Maine this past weekend — and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

Several counties experienced more than 2 inches of rain in just two days, according to data from the National Weather Service. Southern Maine even experienced a tornado watch on Sunday, which is rare for the area, but no tornadoes touched down.

Warm air coming from the south is bringing the large amounts of rain to Maine this July, said Stephen Baron, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Gray. Rainfall amounts are about an inch higher already than normal amounts, and some places in Maine saw more than 4 inches of rain this past weekend, including in Mount Katahdin, North Porter and Bethel.

The areas with the most rainfall, including the Bangor region and the central highlands, are still at a flash flood risk, said Louise Fode, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Caribou. Baron said southern Maine is also at risk for flash flooding. As the warm southern air keeps coming, so will the rain, saturating the soil more and leading to an increased risk.

The major rivers aren’t really at risk of flooding, Fode said, and there should be a break in the rain for the next few days. After that break though, Baron said models have predicted more and more rain coming.

Both Baron and Fode stressed that Mainers should not drive through flood waters. The roads could be damaged underneath, and swift-moving water could sweep away a vehicle.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” Baron said.

