The statewide LGBTQ+ youth organization OUT Maine recently announced the addition of two members to its board of directors: Rev. Patty Fox of Camden and Christina Theriault of Fort Kent.

Rev. Patty Fox, M.Div, MSW is the associate minister at the First Congregational Church of Camden and is ordained in the United Church of Christ. As a chaplain for the Presbyterian Church, she worked with survivors of domestic violence and people living with HIV/AIDS. She and her wife Lisanne have two adult children whom they adopted at birth and live in Midcoast Maine with their four-legged family members: Daisy, Percy, and River.

Christina Theriault, NP has been a nurse practitioner for 17 years. She is a women’s health nurse practitioner at Maine Family Planning in Fort Kent and Presque Isle, faculty at UMaine, and adjunct faculty at UMFK. She received her masters in nursing from Boston College in 2006 and worked at a major Boston hospital. She resides in Fort Kent with her husband, two young sons, and Cooper the cat.

As the new members begin their first terms this month, three longtime members: John Adams, Ralph Moore, and Amy Paine will complete their last terms. John, Ralph, and Amy are champions of OUT Maine’s work and spent the past several years representing OUT Maine at Pride Month, church, and community events. The staff, board, and volunteers greatly appreciate their contributions to the organization and wish them luck in their future endeavors.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, please visit www.outmaine.org.