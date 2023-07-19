If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Winslow man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Nicholas Eldredge, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual assault of a child under age 14, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The assault took place in December 2019. The investigation began in 2020 when the victim reported the abuse to a teacher.

Eldredge admitted to portions of the accusations against him when talking with police.

His 11-year sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Eldredge will be required to register as a Maine sex offender for the rest of his life. He will also not be allowed to have contact with the victim or with any children under 18 years old, according to the Kennebec Journal.