WHAT: The Belfast Dog Park is 15 years young! Two-leggeds and four-leggeds will gather to celebrate! Dog lovers and the general public are invited to fete one of Belfast!s wonderful parks. Hot dogs (of course!), beverages, and other yummies will be provided as long as they last. Speakers and festive music, provided by Ando Anderson, will help celebrate the Belfast Dog Park, renowned as one of the best places for canine carousing anywhere!

WHO: Dog Park enthusiasts & founders, Friends of Belfast Parks, Belfast Parks & Recreation Department, Paws Animal Adoption Center, Waldo County Pet Food Pantry, and live music along with volunteers and officials, will toast this well-used and much loved park. SPEAKERS:

State Senator Chip Curry (Waldo Co.)

Zach Dozier, Director, Belfast Parks & Recreation Department

Carol Good, Belfast Dog Park Co-founder

Shelly Butler, PAWS Animal Shelter Center

Heidi Blood, Waldo Co. Pet Food Pantry

WHEN: Aug. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m.; brief remarks will begin at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: At the Belfast Dog Park, just South of Rt. 52, ¼ mile West from the intersection of Rt. 52 & Rt. 1. Ample parking & a short walk to the Dog Park past the restrooms & ball field.

PHOTO OPS: Sign, Banner, Speakers, Volunteers, Animal Shelter & Pet Food Pantry, Dog lovers having fun, and, of course… energetic canines!