Hospice of Southern Maine is pleased to welcome several new employees to the organization.

Jennifer Deah (Portland), Emma English (Portland), and Jennifer Mains (Westbrook) join HSM as hospice aides.

Lorri LeBarge and Karen Merrill join HSM as team assistants. Both have more than 20 years of office experience and are residents of Scarborough.

Betsy Mead joins HSM as a registered nurse. She has eight years of experience as an RN and has been an active Hospice Volunteer with HSM since 2010. She lives in Falmouth.

Kaitlyn Newton has also been hired as a registered nurse. She is a resident of Auburn.

Laura Seeger has been hired as house manager at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Seeger has more than 15 years of nursing experience in acute care, oncology, hospice and palliative care. She is a resident of Freeport.

Hospice of Southern Maine is actively hiring for additional positions; interested applicants can visit http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/careers for a full list of openings.