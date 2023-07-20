ROCKLAND — Island Institute is pleased to announce that Jennifer Seavey, Ph.D., has been appointed to serve as its chief programs officer, effective Aug. 16.

Dr. Seavey has a track record of success in creating and implementing coastal community development programs, which has been a throughline of Island Institute across its 40-year history. Jennifer brings specific expertise in areas the organization is focused on, including strengthening the marine economy, building climate resilience, and creating sustainable island and coastal communities.

Since 2014, Seavey has served as executive director of Shoals Marine Laboratory — the largest undergraduate focused marine lab in the country. The lab is located on Appledore Island, a remote, 100-acre Maine island in the Isles of Shoals.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer aboard as our chief programs officer,” said Kimberly A. Hamilton, Ph.D., Island Institute president. “Jennifer is a mission-oriented leader. We’re excited to have someone with her experience — building teams, leading programs, and growing strong partnerships. Her unique set of skills and experiences are a perfect match for our mission.”

As chief programs officer, Seavey will oversee all aspects of program implementation at the Institute, including management of its new Centers for Climate and Community, Marine Economy, and Sustainable Communities.

“It is a great time to join the island institute as they celebrate their 40th year and a new president,” said Seavey. “I am excited to be joining such an experienced team with deep knowledge and passion for supporting community-driven solutions to sustain Maine’s island and coastal communities.”

Seavey has a Ph.D. in natural resource conservation from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She holds an M.S. in wildlife science from the University of Washington in Seattle.

From a family with deep roots in Maine, Seavey is looking forward to relocating to Rockland, and is eager to explore and get to know Maine’s island communities.