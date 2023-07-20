Where can you find the best wine lists in Maine? According to the national magazine Wine Spectator, there are 14 restaurants that have that honor.

Wine Spectator is a national magazine dedicated to all things — you guessed it — wine. The magazine was created in 1976, and its restaurant awards program has been running since 1981 when it honored 13 winners.

The Aug. 31, 2023, issue of Wine Spectator includes this year’s 3,505 winners from around the world.

Eight of the restaurants that received the honor in Maine are new to the list.

First-time award winners for 2023 are Natalie’s restaurant in Camden, Sea Glass at Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth, Bistro 1828 at Pepperrell Cove in Kittery Point, Earth at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Modern Barn in Bethel, Noble Kitchen + Bar in Brunswick, Primo in Rockland and Twelve in Portland.

They join Havana in Bar Harbor, The White Barn Inn Restaurant in Kennebunk, Coastal Prime in Boothbay Harbor, La Bella Vita in Rockport, Old Port Sea Grill and Raw Bar in Portland and The Balance Rock Inn Veranda Bar in Bar Harbor, which have all appeared on the list in previous years.

The awards focus on restaurants with interesting wine selections fitting for the type of cuisine offered and appeal to a broad swath of diners. The restaurant’s wine list also has to be detailed with information like vintages and complete producer names. To be eligible for the awards, the restaurant has to submit an entry including the current wine list in use.