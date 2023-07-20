A Presque Isle man was killed Wednesday night when a truck struck him while he walked on Route 1 in Blaine.

Joshua Morse, 43, was walking in the road about 9:44 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck driven by 41-year-old Wayne Field of Blaine, according to the Maine State Police.

Field told police he slammed on his brakes but was unable to stop before hitting Morse, who died at the scene.

Field was not injured in the crash.

Field has not been charged, but the crash remains under investigation, the state police said.