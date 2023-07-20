Joshua Morse, 43, was walking on Route 1 in Blaine when he was struck by a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
A Presque Isle man was killed while walking on Route 1 in Blaine on Wednesday night, according to the Maine State Police. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

A Presque Isle man was killed Wednesday night when a truck struck him while he walked on Route 1 in Blaine.

Joshua Morse, 43, was walking in the road about 9:44 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck driven by 41-year-old Wayne Field of Blaine, according to the Maine State Police.

Field told police he slammed on his brakes but was unable to stop before hitting Morse, who died at the scene.

Field was not injured in the crash.

Field has not been charged, but the crash remains under investigation, the state police said.

