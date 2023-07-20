Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Janet Mills signs off on one of nation’s most permissive abortion laws
A February poll of Mainers by the University of New Hampshire found 52 percent support for the governor’s bill.
Foreign electioneering ban could go to Maine ballot after Janet Mills’ veto
Lawmakers sent the measure to Mills earlier in July, the first time it had enacted a ballot initiative in 16 years.
Janet Mills vetoes bill to cover farmworkers under Maine’s minimum wage
The bill from House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross would cover farmworkers under Maine’s annually indexed minimum wage of $13.80 per hour.
How Maine plans to keep struggling redemption centers afloat
Many states report that redemption centers are closing down, and legislatures are coming under pressure to help the struggling industry and programs, touted as a consumer-friendly inducement to recycling.
No, a drag queen did not perform at Bangor High School
The high school’s speaker series is the latest target of misinformation, online vitriol and intolerance from conservative organizations.
Bangor denies half of the applications for COVID-19 relief funding
Of the 43 applications that were named, councilors voted to keep 13 requests eligible to potentially receive funding.
These Bangor streets end in one spot, then restart somewhere else
There are reasons for these unusual traffic patterns, and some of them are as interesting as the weird streets themselves.
Penobscot County lieutenant remembered as a mentor to many
James “Jim” Ellis died unexpectedly Monday.
Elm trees to be planted around Aroostook courthouse after Houlton man’s crusade
Dick Rhoda was deadset on restoring natural majesty to the Aroostook County Superior Courthouse.
Katahdin Cedar Log Homes making comeback after nearly closing
After an eleventh-hour move to tighten its belt, Katahdin Cedar Log Homes averted closing in June as it predicted it would.
Sweep Caroline? Orlando Broom? These are some of the names in the running for Portland’s street sweeper
Which one has your vote?
Proposed bass management changes in northern Maine are right move
“Refusing to protect illegally introduced bass, or any species for that matter, is an important step that sends a loud and clear message.”
6 homesteading skills you should master to keep things running smoothly
It’s a constant learning curve though, so it’s probably impossible to master every handy skill for homesteading.
In other Maine news …
A top CMP critic joins company’s side of utility takeover campaign
Bangor man gets 27 months for stealing gun from Lincoln pawn shop
Man gets more than 13 years for his role in Aroostook and Penobscot drug ring
Pedestrian killed in Aroostook County crash
Ellsworth city manager won’t seek reappointment but will remain police chief
Belfast’s new city budget will cost taxpayers less
Bath officers rescue bald eagle
Brunswick workers want to unionize 1st Staples store in the country
Sailor killed during Pearl Harbor finally returns to Maine