Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 70s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

A February poll of Mainers by the University of New Hampshire found 52 percent support for the governor’s bill.

Lawmakers sent the measure to Mills earlier in July, the first time it had enacted a ballot initiative in 16 years.

The bill from House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross would cover farmworkers under Maine’s annually indexed minimum wage of $13.80 per hour.

Many states report that redemption centers are closing down, and legislatures are coming under pressure to help the struggling industry and programs, touted as a consumer-friendly inducement to recycling.

The high school’s speaker series is the latest target of misinformation, online vitriol and intolerance from conservative organizations.

Of the 43 applications that were named, councilors voted to keep 13 requests eligible to potentially receive funding.

There are reasons for these unusual traffic patterns, and some of them are as interesting as the weird streets themselves.

James “Jim” Ellis died unexpectedly Monday.

Dick Rhoda was deadset on restoring natural majesty to the Aroostook County Superior Courthouse.

After an eleventh-hour move to tighten its belt, Katahdin Cedar Log Homes averted closing in June as it predicted it would.

Which one has your vote?

“Refusing to protect illegally introduced bass, or any species for that matter, is an important step that sends a loud and clear message.”

It’s a constant learning curve though, so it’s probably impossible to master every handy skill for homesteading.

In other Maine news …

A top CMP critic joins company’s side of utility takeover campaign

Bangor man gets 27 months for stealing gun from Lincoln pawn shop

Man gets more than 13 years for his role in Aroostook and Penobscot drug ring

Pedestrian killed in Aroostook County crash

Ellsworth city manager won’t seek reappointment but will remain police chief

Belfast’s new city budget will cost taxpayers less

Bath officers rescue bald eagle

Brunswick workers want to unionize 1st Staples store in the country

Sailor killed during Pearl Harbor finally returns to Maine

Winslow man gets 11 years for sexually assaulting child