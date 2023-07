Officer Brett McIntire of the Bath Police Department holds a rescued bald eagle. Credit: Courtesy of the Bath Police Department

Two officers in Bath rescued a young bald eagle Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Brett McIntire and Animal Control Officer James McKnight responded to a call about a sick or injured bald eagle in north Bath, according to the Bath Police Department.

McIntire found the bird on Bayshore Road, and it was transported to Avian Haven for care and rehabilitation.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.