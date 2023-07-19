A Penobscot County man will serve more than 13 years in prison for his role in a two-county drug trafficking ring.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker on Tuesday handed down the 165-month sentence to 33-year-old Matthew Catalano, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

He also will be required to serve five years of supervised release.

Catalano pleaded guilty in November 2022.

Between January 2018 and December 2021, Catalano and others conspired to traffick methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook and Penobscot counties, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Catalano was arrested on Feb. 17, 2021, following a traffic stop in Orono during which officers found large quantities of meth and fentanyl, as well as a handgun and drug paraphernalia.

He is the seventh person to be sentenced for their role in the operation. Eight of the other 14 people charged have pleaded guilty.