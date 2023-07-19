THOMASTON – Watts Hall Community Arts, in collaboration with the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition and the Maine Department of Corrections, proudly presents “Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art.” This exceptional art exhibition will be held at Watts Hall, located at 174 Main Street in Thomaston. The exhibit will feature a captivating collection of artwork created by talented artists from the Maine State Prison. The show opens on July 22 with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Inside Vision” offers a unique opportunity to witness the expressive power of art crafted within the walls of Maine State Prison. Featured mediums include painting, sculpture, woodwork, fiber arts, and poetry. Showcasing the extraordinary talents of incarcerated artists, this exhibition sheds light on the transformative potential of creativity. Each artwork is a testament to the human spirit’s ability to transcend confinement and find solace, beauty, and redemption through artistic expression.

When asked about the impact the art program has had on them, artist C.K. highlighted the therapeutic power of the artistic process. “Art and imagination are therapeutic to people in my situation,” said C.K. “Utilizing fantasy, and science fictional thoughts and getting lost in the mind’s eye image that’s used to create visual arts can fuel one into believing they’re somewhere else than where they are which can keep one from the prison politics, violence, and substance abuse that permeates my environment”.

A.L.D., another participant in the program, described its impact on their life very simply: “Art inspires me to do better”.

Following the opening reception on July 22, “Inside Vision” will be open to the public through Aug. 19, Thursdays through Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, allowing art enthusiasts and community members to explore the thought-provoking artwork at their leisure.

Watts Hall, a cherished community space in downtown Thomaston, will host the exhibition on its second floor. To ensure accessibility, an ADA-compliant elevator is available to accommodate visitors with mobility needs.

In conjunction with the art exhibit, a series of enlightening speaking engagements will be organized, highlighting the history of the Maine State Prison in Thomaston and the significance of art within the correctional system, among other topics. Further information regarding these events will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit https://www.wattshallthomaston.com.