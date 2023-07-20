The University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composite Center in Orono experienced a minor chemical spill Thursday afternoon, according to university officials.

The spill was the result of an isolated experiment inside a chemical hood by a visiting doctoral student. The student was sprayed by a chemical while in full protective gear, but was able to decontaminate immediately in the lab and was given a secondary decontamination by the Orono fire department hazmat team, according to the university.

The person involved was not injured in the spill and declined to be brought to a local hospital. They did, however, receive a follow-up evaluation at the on-campus Northern Light Cutler Health Center.

Hazmat officials have deemed the lab where the student was working was safe for reentry.