This story will be updated.

Bangor police closed a section of Maine Avenue near the Bangor International Airport on Thursday morning to clear a single-vehicle crash, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

The road was blocked off between Maine Avenue’s intersections with Griffin Road and Godfrey Boulevard.

No information was immediately available on whether the crash resulted in any injuries or what caused the crash.

McAmbley did not know when police anticipated reopening the road.