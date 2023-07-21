Did you know that 31 percent of people have reported walking into someone or something while on their phone? And 43 percent of people say it’s okay to use their phone while on a date?1 In honor of Cellphone Courtesy Month in July, UScellular is sharing recent survey data and tips to mind your digital manners.

Survey results included:

• The place deemed most inappropriate to use your phone is in a place of worship – 64 percent of consider that off-limits.

• Only 53 percent of people believe sitting in a movie theater while on your smartphone is unacceptable, but that is trending up from 47 percent in January 2022.

• Less than half of consumers think cellphone use during dinner with family and friends (42 percent), while at a restaurant (23 percent) or while spending time with their kids (19 percent) is inappropriate.

“As we rely more and more on our cellphones, we sometimes forget to be mindful and courteous to those around us,” said Brandi McCune, director of sales and operations at UScellular in New England. “UScellular is encouraging people to put down their phones to better connect with the people who matter most, especially during those times where being on a device could be insensitive to those around us.”

UScellular is offering the following tips to help smartphone users mind their digital manners:

• US Mode: Did you know your smartphone offers customizable settings that will help reset your relationship with technology? UScellular will help you design your own US Mode settings, so you won’t be distracted by your phone at dinner or during other times when it is best to be courteous to those around you.

• Contain the noise: Sound can travel further than you think, which can create a negative experience for those around you. Set ringers and vibration patterns on low and be mindful of your own voice when you take phone calls or video chat. Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds or other types of headphones while you game, take a work call or stream content can help contain your digital noise.

• Watch your step: Don’t be the next person to walk into someone or something while on your phone. It is a good idea to stop walking, look up and be attentive when using a wireless device.

1 Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, 2022, a total of 1,000 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample of U.S. consumers between 18-41 years old by Consumer Insights, in partnership with PureSpectrum.



