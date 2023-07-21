Healthy Acadia wants to help more community members discover the many health benefits of tai chi practice. The nonprofit community health organization has a full roster of Tai Chi for Health workshops planned for this summer and fall, with both online and in-person offerings. The workshops are offered at no charge to community members, though donations are suggested and appreciated. Pre-registration is required.

Tai chi, also known as Taijiquan, is a traditional Chinese martial art that has been practiced for centuries. A low-impact exercise that combines slow, fluid movements, deep breathing, and mental focus, tai chi is often referred to as a moving meditation because it emphasizes the integration of mind and body. Regular tai chi practice can improve physical and mental well-being and promote a sense of calm and relaxation for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Healthy Acadia Tai Chi for Health classes introduce gentle low-impact exercise routines that promote improved health through the integration of both mind and body. Regular practice of tai chi has been associated with numerous health benefits, including improved balance and flexibility, reduced stress and anxiety, lowered blood pressure, improved immune function, relief of chronic pain and inflammatory conditions, and improved cognitive function. Their upcoming classes are as follows:

Online Tai Chi for Health Courses: Summer/Fall 2023

Intermediate Yang 24, Mondays, August 7 – October 2, 2023,* 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This course is most appropriate for people familiar with the open-frame Yang Style tai chi. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin *no class September 11

Intermediate Sun 73, Mondays, August 7 – October 2, 2023,* 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This course is most appropriate for people familiar with qigong rich Sun Style tai chi. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin *no class September 11

Beginners Tai Chi for Bone Health, Mondays, August 7 – October 2, 2023,* 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. This rejuvenating program is designed to help boost immunity and foster better emotional and physical health. Its combination of easy-to-learn Sun and Yang style movements improves stamina, blood circulation, and relaxation. Course Instructor: Nina Zeldin *no class September 11

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Tai Chi for Arthritis 2, Tuesdays, August 8 – September 26, 2023, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This course is most appropriate for those familiar with the Tai Chi for Arthritis program and looking for a new challenge. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Beginners Yang 24 form, Wednesdays, August 9 – September 27, 2023, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This course will introduce movements from the Yang 24 form, currently the most practiced tai chi form in the world. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

In-Person Classes: Summer/Fall 2023

Beginners Yang 24 form, Tuesdays, August 1 – September 25, 2023, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ellsworth Marine Park Gazebo. This course will introduce movements from the Yang 24 form, currently the most practiced tai chi form in the world. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin.

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention, Tuesdays, August 1 – September 25, 2023, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ellsworth Marine Park Gazebo. This program is recognized by the U.S. CDC as being a top-tiered, evidence-based program for improving balance, strength, and confidence. While especially effective for arthritis, this program is appropriate for anyone who wants to improve their health and wellness. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin.

Beginners Tai Chi for Life, Wednesdays, August 2 – September 20*, 1 to 2 p.m., Somesville Library Association Lawn. Comprised of qigong and Yang-style mind-body exercises, this course is a gentle but strong foundation for better health for all ages.Course instructor: Nina Zeldin. *Classes will not be held if it rains

Beginners Tai Chi, Thursdays, July 6 – August 31*, 2023, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Meadow View Apartments, Ellsworth. Comprised of qigong and Yang-style mind-body exercises, this course is a gentle but strong foundation for better health for all ages. Course instructor: Nanci Miller. *no class August 10

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention, Thursdays, August 2 – September 21, 2023, 12 to 1 p.m. Moore Community Center Theater, 125 State Street, Ellsworth. This program is recognized by the U.S. CDC as being a top-tiered, evidence-based program for improving balance, strength, and confidence. While especially effective for arthritis, this program is appropriate for anyone who wants to improve their health and wellness. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Beginners Tai Chi for Heart Health, Thursdays, August 2 – September 21, 2023, 12 to 1 p.m. Moore Community Center Theater, 125 State Street, Ellsworth. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health classes meet for one hour per week for eight weeks.

Healthy Acadia has offered Tai Chi for Health classes since 2014, introducing hundreds of community members to the practice. While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute (TCHI) to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific health conditions, the classes are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and levels of physical ability.

Visit bit.ly/ha-tai-chi to register for any of Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health classes. Once your registration is complete, you will receive the login information (for online classes) via the email address you provided. For more information, please contact Nina Zeldin at (207) 479-1206 or nina@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501c3 nonprofit community health organization working to build vibrant communities and make it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.