WELD — A special event celebrating the gift of the Eucharist and God’s creation is set for Sunday, Aug. 13.

Mass on the Mountain will be held at Tumbledown Mountain on Byron Road in Weld. Participants can meet at the trailhead at 12:30 p.m.

“Everyone is encouraged to join us for an afternoon to hike and then Mass will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m.,” said Amanda Ferriter, parish catechetical leader at St. Joseph Parish in Farmington and St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay.

There will also be time to relax, swim, and have a picnic. For more information about the event, contact Amanda at amanda.ferriter@portlanddiocese.org.

The south face of Tumbledown is comprised of impressive 700-plus foot cliffs which form the northern side of Byron Notch and feature Tumbledown Pond, situated at about 2,800 feet and surrounded on three sides by higher elevations.

To learn more about the mountain, visit www.alltrails.com/parks/us/maine/tumbledown-public-lands.