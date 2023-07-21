This has been a tough summer for chickens in Maine.

The combination of high temperatures, humidity and low air quality is posing a triple threat this summer for chickens around the state.

The conditions have increased the risk of heat stress, respiratory problems, disease and parasitic infections for chickens. Animal health experts in Maine are saying it’s crucial owners of poultry take steps to keep their flocks healthy and safe during periods of hot, humid weather.

“Chicken have a higher [than humans] normal body temperature of 104- to 107-degrees Fahrenheit,” said Stefanie Bolas, state veterinarian at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. “They are well insulated with their feathers which can make it difficult to dissipate heat.”

Heat stress in chickens starts to happen when the bird’s body temperature rises above normal and is fatal when it reaches 113-degrees.

“Heat is always a concern because they don’t handle heat stress well,” said Dana Hill, University of Maine Cooperative Extension veterinarian. “They need access to clean, fresh water at all times and access to shade.”

Chickens do not sweat and are covered in the equivalent of a feather-stuffed winter coat year round. They release heat by panting and holding their wings away from their bodies to release heat from beneath their feathers.

“They can ruffle their feathers to allow air to get in and take dust baths to cool down,” Hill said. “I have even seen chickens who spend time with ducks take advantage of puddles or other water sources.”

Heat stress will also cause behavioral changes, Bolas said.

“They may reduce or stop eating,” she said. “That will result in decreased egg production for egg layers and [reduced] weight gain for meat birds.”

If it gets hot enough inside a nesting area where hens lay, it can even cause their eggs to crack open.

That’s why providing extra shade, making sure coops are well ventilated, and constant access to cold water are so important. You can even add ice or ice packs to water to keep it cool on hot days and some folks have even set up water misters for their chickens.

You can also prepare cold treats for them by freezing water and pieces of fresh fruit or vegetables together for them to peck at.

If you notice a chicken displaying any symptoms of heat stress, get them into a cooler spot as soon as possible.

Conditions have also been near perfect for bacteria and parasites.

“Humidity can contribute to pathogen spreads by setting up the moist conditions that allow things like bacteria, parasites and fungus to spread,” Hill said. “With all the rain we are seeing a lot of parasitic infections.”

This week smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted over Maine in levels unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, adults who exert themselves, people with preexisting lung conditions and people with heart conditions.

You can add chickens to that list, Hill said.

“Chickens are pretty sensitive as far as respiratory issues go,” she said. “You want to make sure no one is having trouble breathing.”

If you see a chicken breathing heavily it’s in trouble, Hill said.

“It will also be down and weak,” Hill said. “You may see the comb and wattle turning dark red or purple and those are signs of respiratory distress.”

If a chicken gets to that point, it needs medical care from a licensed veterinarian who treats poultry. Maine DACF has a list of veterinarians who treat chickens.

“On top of the heat, we are also still in the middle of an avian flu outbreak,” Hill said. “It’s a rough summer for chickens.”