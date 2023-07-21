A Bangor woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing more than $28,000 from a tribal organization.

Angelia Holt, 54, stole from her employer between 2017 and 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine. She used a credit card issued to another employee for personal expenses, then changed the invoices to conceal the theft. She was the accounting clerk for the Native American organization.

Holt faces up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. She will be sentenced by a federal district court judge after the U.S. Probation Office finishes an investigation. The FBI investigated the case.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.