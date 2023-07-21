High Tide in Brewer, known for its riverfront location and seafood-focused menu, is opening a restaurant in Rockland.

The restaurant will be located at 275 Main St., which is the former home of the Time Out Pub, a popular spot that officially closed in June 2020 after 23 years in business. The pub had been shuttered for several months prior, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced bars to close in March that year.

If the menu is anything like the Brewer locations, diners can expect everything from lobster bisque, baked stuffed lobster, lobster mac and cheese and lobster rolls to burgers, salads and fried fish.

High Tide’s Rockland location is hiring for servers, dishwashers, line cooks, hosts and more, according to job listings.