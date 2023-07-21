Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I’m disappointed to see all the recent letters attacking Rep. Jared Golden’s character and the work he does to represent us. Golden’s vote in support of the national defense bill shows us that he supports our men and women in the military and that’s something that I think most of us who voted for him want from our representative.

Maine is a state with a proud tradition of military service and for those of us who served or who have a family member serving we appreciate Golden’s ability to see past the politics and remain focused on what matters: keeping America safe and supporting our troops. The bill he voted for gives them a much deserved 5 percent pay raise. It also supports roughly 7,000 jobs at Bath Iron Works where Mainers proudly build destroyers that the Navy depends on.

This apparently coordinated attack against Rep. Golden, a veteran himself, is out-of-touch and seems politically motivated. My family appreciates Golden’s service, his dedication to the people serving in our military, and his concern for our national security.

Leroy McKenzie

Fort Kent