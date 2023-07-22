President Joe Biden is visiting Maine next week, but it’s unclear why he is visiting or what he will be doing here.

His planned visit was included in a schedule sent by White House staff to pool reporters. Biden will travel to Maine on Friday before leaving the state that evening on his way to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to his schedule.

White House press officials didn’t respond to requests for additional details.

It appears that Biden last visited Maine in January 2018. He spoke at Merrill Auditorium in Portland as part of a tour in support of his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose,” about the death of his son Beau Biden from cancer in 2015. Biden told the Portland audience that the U.S. would “see a significant change” in the next election, which he went on to win, defeating then-President Donald Trump.