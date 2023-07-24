Friends of Sears Island will host a monarch butterfly nature walk on Sears Island on Friday, Aug. 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The program will be led by Wesley Hutchins, a wildlife ecology student from UMaine. During the walk, we will observe the milkweed patch where the causeway meets the island and make our way to the field of milkweed along the Homestead Trail, looking for monarch caterpillars and butterflies in various life stages. Wesley will share about his undergraduate research with monarch butterflies as well as monarch natural history during the walk.



Wesley Hutchins is a wildlife ecology student from the University of Maine at Orono who will be entering his senior year this fall. He has had a lifelong passion for wildlife, with a particular interest in birds and insects. This free program will be geared toward adults, but interested children are welcome to attend. Participants must pre-register by emailing outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Registration is complete upon receiving a confirmation email. To learn more about the work of Friends of Sears Island visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.