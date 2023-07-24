PORTLAND — In an effort to do all they can to help Maine individuals and families in need, several Maine parishes operate thrift stores, with the assistance of many generous volunteers, to raise funds for parish and community initiatives, provide venues for giving, and to offer local people the opportunity to purchase quality goods at reasonable prices.
“By collecting and reselling clothes and goods, we are stewarding material resources, ‘clothing the naked,’ one of the seven corporal works of mercy, and helping families and individuals to stretch their hard-earned dollars a little further,” said Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay and St. Joseph Parish in Farmington. “A thrift store affords families on a limited income to shop for necessities with dignity, while keeping within their budget.”
Among the thrift stores in operation are:
Bangor
The Attic Thrift Store
54 Cumberland Street
Monday through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To donate or volunteer: 207-945-5523 / Facebook Page
All proceeds benefit All Saints Catholic School in Bangor
Bingham
St. Peter Thrift Store
272 Main Street
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To donate or volunteer: 207-474-2039
All proceeds benefit the St. Peter Food Pantry
Jay
St. Rose of Lima Thrift Store
Horan Street
Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To donate or volunteer: 207-897-2173 / Facebook Page
Proceeds support Parish Social Ministry program at St. Rose of Lima Parish
Madison
St. Sebastian Thrift Store
16 Pleasant Street
Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To donate or volunteer: 207-474-2039 / Facebook Page
Proceeds support parish ministries at Christ the King Parish
Old Town
Holy Family Thrift Shop
33 Carroll Street
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To donate or volunteer: 207-827-4000 / Facebook Page
Proceeds support parish ministries at Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord
In addition, Catholic Charities Maine operates several Threads of Hope thrift stores, supporting over 20 of its programs statewide. The stores’ mission is to “make life for all Mainers – those who can help and those who need help – look better”:
Caribou
Threads of Hope Thrift Store
14 Old Van Buren Road
207-496-3243
Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monticello
Threads of Hope Thrift Store
165 U.S. Route 1
207-538-4051
First and Third Weekends of the Month on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Presque Isle
Threads of Hope Thrift Store
56 State Street
207-493-8919
Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Presque Isle
Hope Chest Boutique
Aroostook Centre Mall
830 Main Street
207-493-8919
Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sanford
Threads of Hope Thrift Store
Shaw’s Plaza
1364 Main Street
207-324-2149
Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parishes across Maine also offer free community meals, soup kitchens, and food pantries for tens of thousands of people of all faiths to utilize: www.portlanddiocese.org/parish-food-assistance.