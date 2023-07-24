PORTLAND — In an effort to do all they can to help Maine individuals and families in need, several Maine parishes operate thrift stores, with the assistance of many generous volunteers, to raise funds for parish and community initiatives, provide venues for giving, and to offer local people the opportunity to purchase quality goods at reasonable prices.

“By collecting and reselling clothes and goods, we are stewarding material resources, ‘clothing the naked,’ one of the seven corporal works of mercy, and helping families and individuals to stretch their hard-earned dollars a little further,” said Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay and St. Joseph Parish in Farmington. “A thrift store affords families on a limited income to shop for necessities with dignity, while keeping within their budget.”

Among the thrift stores in operation are:



Bangor

The Attic Thrift Store

54 Cumberland Street

Monday through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To donate or volunteer: 207-945-5523 / Facebook Page

All proceeds benefit All Saints Catholic School in Bangor

Bingham

St. Peter Thrift Store

272 Main Street

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To donate or volunteer: 207-474-2039

All proceeds benefit the St. Peter Food Pantry

Jay

St. Rose of Lima Thrift Store

Horan Street

Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To donate or volunteer: 207-897-2173 / Facebook Page

Proceeds support Parish Social Ministry program at St. Rose of Lima Parish

Madison

St. Sebastian Thrift Store

16 Pleasant Street

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To donate or volunteer: 207-474-2039 / Facebook Page

Proceeds support parish ministries at Christ the King Parish

Old Town

Holy Family Thrift Shop

33 Carroll Street

Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To donate or volunteer: 207-827-4000 / Facebook Page

Proceeds support parish ministries at Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord

In addition, Catholic Charities Maine operates several Threads of Hope thrift stores, supporting over 20 of its programs statewide. The stores’ mission is to “make life for all Mainers – those who can help and those who need help – look better”:

Caribou

Threads of Hope Thrift Store

14 Old Van Buren Road

207-496-3243

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monticello

Threads of Hope Thrift Store

165 U.S. Route 1

207-538-4051

First and Third Weekends of the Month on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Presque Isle

Threads of Hope Thrift Store

56 State Street

207-493-8919

Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Presque Isle

Hope Chest Boutique

Aroostook Centre Mall

830 Main Street

207-493-8919

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Sanford

Threads of Hope Thrift Store

Shaw’s Plaza

1364 Main Street

207-324-2149

Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parishes across Maine also offer free community meals, soup kitchens, and food pantries for tens of thousands of people of all faiths to utilize: www.portlanddiocese.org/parish-food-assistance.