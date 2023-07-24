Heading to Maine’s coast and looking for a special dining experience? There are some more unusual dinners planned for the coast that take you on the water or onto special islands. But you’ll need to check schedules and watch websites for announcements to get in on these, but they are only available at limited times.

Dinner on a 1607 ship

Maine’s First Ship, a reconstruction of the 1607 pinnace Virginia, is hosting two full moon dinners this year. Launched in June 2022, the ship is modeled after the first English ocean-going vessel built in the Americas. The first dinner — already sold out — is scheduled for Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Chef Mollie Jellison of Long Reach Kitchen will cook a three-course meal with optional wine pairings, featuring dishes like artisan bucatini with local Jonah crabmeat, sweet Maine corn, brown butter, lemon, fresh herbs, parmesan and crispy fried capers. A second dinner is planned but hasn’t been announced yet, according to the Boothbay Register.

Dinner in a barn on a Maine island

If you have the boat to get there, you could eat on the island of North Haven this summer at Turner Farm, a certified organic farm that grows vegetables, herbs and flowers and also produces pasture-raised beef and pork. There are some tickets still available for the Thursday and Friday night Barn Suppers being held there through Sept. 23 The family-style, multi-course meals feature seasonal produce, local meats, bread and desserts. There is a cocktail hour, where wine and local beer is also served. To get there, you have to take a boat — and the one arranged through the farm is sold out, so you will need your own for this special dinner.

Dinner on an oyster float

Dining at sea takes on a whole new look with this experience available from Mere Point Oyster Company. The company has been offering three options for dining on an oyster float this summer, an experience that begins with a 45 minute boat tour of Casco Bay, Maquoit Bay and the Mere Point Oyster Farm. VIP dinners are held on Fridays and feature a raw bar followed by a seafood plated dinner. The next one is scheduled for July 28. On Saturdays, more casual oyster farm tours include learning to shuck oysters and eating a lobster roll on the oyster float. There aren’t any scheduled at the moment. On Mondays, Mere Point is hosting four-course chef dinners on the float, including this Monday.