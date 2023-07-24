A Somerset County sheriff’s deputy is suing gun manufacturer SIG Sauer after being injured by an unintentional handgun discharge.

David A. Cole alleges his SIG Sauer P320 pistol unintentionally shot him and fractured his leg while he was on duty.

The gun was holstered and Cole’s hands were nowhere near it, according to the lawsuit.

This isn’t the first lawsuit targeting New Hampshire-based SIG Sauer over a defect that allegedly causes the P320 to fire on its own. It’s alleged to have caused dozens of injuries over the past several years, according to the Associated Press.

Cole is the son of late Somerset County sheriff’s Deputy Cpl.l Eugene Cole, who was shot to death while on duty in April 2018. John D. Williams was convicted of his murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2019.