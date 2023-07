Union workers at the Sappi paper mill in Westbrook have agreed to a new contract with raises and a bonus.

The Portland Press Herald reported 100 workers are getting a 3 percent raise and a $3,800 bonus in their new three-year contract.

The paper reported 95 percent of union workers voted to accept the agreement.

The contract also includes improvements to their retirement package, a new long-term disability insurance plan and an increase in the short-term disability benefit.