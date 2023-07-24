Portland has set a new temperature record as Maine continues to cope with a long stretch of muggy, hot weather.

The city has seen 26 straight days with lows above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record of 24 days set in August 1988, according to the National Weather Service, which has tracked these temperatures since 1940.

Monday should mark the 27th consecutive day of this historic stretch, with Portland lows forecasted to hover around 66 degrees overnight.

Mainers may see some relief from this hot weather, with the National Weather Service forecasting a 50/50 chance for below average temperatures in the first half of August.