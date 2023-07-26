Portland Downtown has chosen a new name for its street sweeper following a recent naming contest.

The naming contest was first launched in late May at Portland Downtown’s Downtown Worker Appreciation Day event held in Monument Square.

Attendees were asked to dream up punny, but clean, name submissions for the bright green public works vehicle.

More than 100 submissions were received. Officials narrowed them to a top five: Meryl Sweep; Sweepy Todd; The Green Monstah; Sweep Caroline; and Orlando Broom

The Portland community was invited to vote for their favorite via a Google Forms poll.

Portland Downtown says more than 450 community members voted of those, 202 votes were in favor of “Meryl Sweep.”

“Sweep Caroline” received the next highest number of votes at 83.

A “Meryl Sweep” name plate is being made for the street sweeper and the people who submitted the name suggestion are receiving $50 gift cards to the downtown businesses of their choice, according to Portland Downtown.