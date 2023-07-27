A Bar Harbor fisherman accused of shooting a co-worker in the head in Lamoine earlier this month and then trying to dispose of the body has a prior history of shooting arrests.

Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, was arrested nearly two years ago after allegedly shooting four times at another vehicle on Route 184, also in Lamoine. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that Dubrovsky and another man were riding in one vehicle when they got into a road rage incident with two other men in another vehicle.

Dubrovsky, who police say knew the other men in the 2021 incident, allegedly got out of his vehicle and shot at the other vehicle, striking the front passenger side tire. He later was arrested without incident, police said at the time.

The charges stemming from that altercation — criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm — still are pending on Hancock County Unified Criminal Court.

In the July shooting, Dubrovsky is not facing a murder charge because the 38-year-old victim survived, according to an affidavit filed in court.

After Dubrovsky allegedly shot the victim and then beat him unconscious in Lamoine this month, the Bar Harbor man brought him by truck to an abandoned home in Ellsworth and was dragging him toward a Whittaker Brook behind the house when the victim regained consciousness, police said.

Also charged in the July shooting on Stolt Road in Lamoine is Duncan Haass, 30 of Lamoine. The two defendants, who worked with the victim on Haass’ fishing boat, each are facing charges of aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault.

Haass is also facing five counts of kidnapping, four counts of aggravated assault and one count of burglary, according to court documents. Similar additional charges are expected to be filed in the near future against Dubrovsky.

It was not clear from court documents what prompted Dubrovsky and Haass to attack the victim.

Dubrovsky and Haass are accused of attacking the victim at a cabin on Stolt Road in Lamoine on the evening of July 14. The victim told police they entered the cabin, told him he had to leave, and then he was shot, he thinks by Dubrovsky though he did not see a gun at the time. The victim told police that he doesn’t know why he was attacked. Dubrovsky and Haass were like brothers to him, he said, but they “looked possessed” when they walked into the cabin.

The shooting was reported to police by neighbors who knew Dubrovsky and Haass, and after one neighbor went out to confront Haas after hearing shots fired, according to the affidavit. One witness told police that Haas said in response that “it wasn’t supposed to go this way” and “if the cops get called, tell them what you feel you need to say,” police said.

Before police arrived, Dubrovsky and Haass allegedly tied up the victim and loaded him into the back of Haass’ truck as the victim pleaded with the neighbor for help, then drove off.

The victim told police that Dubrovsky had a gun in his hand as he was dragging the victim to Whittaker Brook in Ellsworth. The victim asked if he could pray first, and Dubrovsky told him no, according to police. He told Dubrovsky he forgave him, according to the affidavit.

After one of the victim’s legs came free, he quickly stood and then dove into the brook and swam underwater as far as he could to get away, according to the affidavit. He could not see Dubrovsky when he surfaced, and, after a while, he climbed back onto the stream bank and hid in a shed “for several hours,” police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital after he eventually walked out to Bayside Road and waved down passing cars before being picked up by a state trooper.

The man’s injuries, though serious, are not considered life-threatening, police said. He was shot near his left ear, but the bullet came out behind the same ear without harming his brain, police said.

Neither Dubrovsky nor Haass has prior criminal convictions in Maine, according to state records, but Dubrovsky was fined in court as a teenager for fireworks possession, according to Bangor Daily News’ archives.

Both are still being held without bail at Hancock County Jail, according to jail officials.