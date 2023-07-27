A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in York.

Kyle Rockwood of York was riding a Honda motorcycle east on the spur road, near the Interstate 95 northbound exit into York, about 4:28 p.m. when he collided with a Nissan Rogue driven by Dawn Hamdi of Greenland, New Hampshire, as she exited the highway, according to the York Police Department.

A Toyota Rav4 driven by Sason Bergman of Toronto then collided with them as Rockwood and Hamdi entered the westbound lane, York police said Wednesday night.

Rockwood died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was released.