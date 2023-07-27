Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 80s, while the humidity will increase the heat index to the high 90s in southern Maine. There is also a chance for rain or thunderstorms throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine’s shift from legacy jobs drags on Joe Biden’s manufacturing boom
Growth in developing industries, including pharmaceuticals and transportation equipment, hasn’t offset a loss of paper mill jobs.
So no surprise, perhaps, that you would likely find Joe Biden opponents or skeptics in the majority if you surveyed the crowd at Rolly’s Diner in Auburn this morning.
Maine voters won’t decide on state flag switch until 2024
Proponents of the 1901 flag design have argued it is more unique than other states’ flags while still representing Maine’s heritage.
Maine lawmakers once again decline to fund flavored tobacco ban
It will be at least another year before legislators will have another chance to move through a flavored tobacco ban.
Maine prison official took illegal kickbacks from vendors, prosecutors say
Gerald “Gerry” Merrill has been a deputy superintendent with the Maine Department of Corrections since 2012.
Umbrella art installation debuts in downtown Bangor
The umbrellas suspended on wires add a pop of color across Cross Street, and help to shade the walkway on hot days.
Woodland Select Board member owes more than $10,000 in back taxes
Thomas Drew, who is serving a three-year term on the board ending in 2024, owes $10,354.24 in back taxes from the past two years.
Future uncertain for Houlton education center as students embrace remote learning
As more learning opportunities shift online, revenue at the Houlton Higher Education Center has dropped drastically over the past few years.
JC Penney signs new lease at Aroostook mall
The news brings a note of stability to the beleaguered mall, which earlier this year faced mounting debt and closure.
The Food Dudes are serving Mexican meals across Aroostook County
The Food Dudes, based in Van Buren, had its grand opening on June 23.
Remains were buried in the wrong plot in a Blue Hill cemetery
The mistake was discovered when the family who buried the cremated remains contacted the town’s sexton about erecting a headstone above them.
These Deer Isle trails are a gateway to adventure
“We recently ventured south along Route 15 toward Deer Isle, eager to spend a day exploring some of the area’s short trails. We weren’t disappointed.”
