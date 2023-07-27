Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 80s, while the humidity will increase the heat index to the high 90s in southern Maine. There is also a chance for rain or thunderstorms throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Growth in developing industries, including pharmaceuticals and transportation equipment, hasn’t offset a loss of paper mill jobs.

So no surprise, perhaps, that you would likely find Joe Biden opponents or skeptics in the majority if you surveyed the crowd at Rolly’s Diner in Auburn this morning.

Proponents of the 1901 flag design have argued it is more unique than other states’ flags while still representing Maine’s heritage.

It will be at least another year before legislators will have another chance to move through a flavored tobacco ban.

Gerald “Gerry” Merrill has been a deputy superintendent with the Maine Department of Corrections since 2012.

The umbrellas suspended on wires add a pop of color across Cross Street, and help to shade the walkway on hot days.

Thomas Drew, who is serving a three-year term on the board ending in 2024, owes $10,354.24 in back taxes from the past two years.

As more learning opportunities shift online, revenue at the Houlton Higher Education Center has dropped drastically over the past few years.

The news brings a note of stability to the beleaguered mall, which earlier this year faced mounting debt and closure.

The Food Dudes, based in Van Buren, had its grand opening on June 23.

The mistake was discovered when the family who buried the cremated remains contacted the town’s sexton about erecting a headstone above them.

“We recently ventured south along Route 15 toward Deer Isle, eager to spend a day exploring some of the area’s short trails. We weren’t disappointed.”

In other Maine news …

Photos: Staind, Godsmack draw rock fans to Bangor waterfront

Fort Kent man hospitalized after dirt bike crash

Bucksport tapas restaurant is for sale

Camden extends private pier building ban for a 3rd time

Replacement of historic Frank J. Wood Bridge finally begins

Entrepreneur abandons plans for coffee shop at closed Brunswick cafe

Juvenile charged in Brunswick break-in

Dozens displaced after floodwaters damage Lewiston apartment

Vape detectors may be installed in Lewiston school bathrooms

Pedestrian dies after teen driver struck her in Windham

The Portland Phoenix folds

Record-breaking heat in Portland continues

Portland has chosen the name of its new street sweeper

Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in York

York postpones action on proposed plastic utensil ban

UMaine men’s hockey replaces departed forward with Minnesota native