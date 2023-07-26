A storm system expected to move through the state on Thursday could result in tornadoes in southern Maine tomorrow.

Most of southwest Maine has been placed under a heat advisory on Thursday, as heat and humidity combine to raise the heat index into the high 90s, according to the National Weather Service’s Gray office.

The weather system is also expected to bring serious thunderstorms with high winds and hail precipitation, and there is an elevated threat risk for tornadoes in York County and the southernmost part of Cumberland County, according to forecasters. A flood watch has also been issued in parts of Oxford, Franklin, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc and York counties, with some areas expected to receive more than 2 inches of rainfall in an hour. Excessive runoff is expected, with potential for flash flooding. A high end severe weather day is expected tomorrow as a large system will be moving through the area. Any severe thunderstorm will have the potential to produce

damaging winds and small hail. There is also an elevated tornado risk across southern NH and ME. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/aLKi9ySxXb — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 26, 2023

Much of Maine has seen above-average rainfall this summer, with recent rainfall causing flooding that displaced dozens in Lewiston on Tuesday.

Humidity has remained high for most of the summer, pushing up Maine’s heat index and resulting in days that feel close to 100 degrees, challenging many temperature records.

Portland recently recorded 28 straight days with lows above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record of 24 days set in August 1988.