President Joe Biden will be landing at Brunswick Executive Airport just after noon on a five-hour Friday trip that will be his first to the state during his presidency.
Here’s what we know about the schedule.
— Air Force One flying into Brunswick Executive Airport around noon, according to information from the White House. From there, he will take his helicopter, Marine One, to Auburn.
— Chief Scott Stewart of the Brunswick Police Department said Thursday the plan around the visit is “quite the operation,” but was unable to provide any additional information.
Follow our Live Blog
— He will give remarks at Auburn Manufacturing, a heat-resistant textile company, on economic policy and manufacturing, as well as sign an executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of products invented in the U.S.
— Confirmed guests at the event include Gov. Janet Mills, Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District and Jared Golden of the 2nd District, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque and Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline.
— In Auburn, where Biden is scheduled to speak, Levesque said that Friday is going to be mostly a normal day though there might be some rerouting of traffic and some minor delays on the road.
— Biden is scheduled to leave Auburn at 2:15 p.m. for a campaign fundraiser in Freeport. A post on a Facebook page for local residents indicates it will be at a home on Wolfe’s Neck Road, which will be partially closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
— The president then will go back to Brunswick and depart around 5:15 p.m. for his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.