President Joe Biden will be landing at Brunswick Executive Airport just after noon on a five-hour Friday trip that will be his first to the state during his presidency.

Here’s what we know about the schedule.

— Air Force One flying into Brunswick Executive Airport around noon, according to information from the White House. From there, he will take his helicopter, Marine One, to Auburn.

— Chief Scott Stewart of the Brunswick Police Department said Thursday the plan around the visit is “quite the operation,” but was unable to provide any additional information.

— He will give remarks at Auburn Manufacturing, a heat-resistant textile company, on economic policy and manufacturing, as well as sign an executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of products invented in the U.S.

— Confirmed guests at the event include Gov. Janet Mills, Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District and Jared Golden of the 2nd District, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque and Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline.

— In Auburn, where Biden is scheduled to speak, Levesque said that Friday is going to be mostly a normal day though there might be some rerouting of traffic and some minor delays on the road.

— Biden is scheduled to leave Auburn at 2:15 p.m. for a campaign fundraiser in Freeport. A post on a Facebook page for local residents indicates it will be at a home on Wolfe’s Neck Road, which will be partially closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— The president then will go back to Brunswick and depart around 5:15 p.m. for his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

