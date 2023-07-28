President Joe Biden is visiting Maine on Friday for the first time since 2018. He will give remarks at Auburn Manufacturing, a heat-resistant textile company, on economic policy and manufacturing, then going to campaign fundraiser in Freeport. Biden will be flying into Brunswick Executive Airport on Air Force One around noon before traveling to Auburn, according to information from the White House. While in Maine, Biden will sign an executive order aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of new inventions.

