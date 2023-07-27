A Hollis man pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter and four other charges on Wednesday, stemming from a fatal Gorham crash last September.

Ernest Dubeau, 39, allegedly made a sharp left turn onto Hodgdon Road, crossing into the path of a motorcycle driven by 47-year-old Richard Bernard of Limerick. Bernard was found pinned under Dubeau’s trailer, and died at the scene, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Dubeau claims he checked for oncoming traffic, but did not see Bernard, the Press Herald reported.

Dubeau’s blood alcohol level was less than 0.01 percent at the time of the crash, and that the road was dry and well-lit, the Portland newspaper reported. Bernard was not wearing a helmet.

Dubeau was participating in a diversion program for two misdemeanor drug charges at the time of the crash, according to the Press Herald.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they are terminating the plea agreement for the drug charges because of the new charges.

Dubeau was charged with manslaughter, aggravated driving to endanger, aggravated criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle beyond class restrictions and violating conditions of release, according to the Portland newspaper.

A Maine criminal background check obtained by the Press Herald shows Dubeau has been convicted of more than a dozen misdemeanors, including operating under the influence in 2007, 2014 and 2017.