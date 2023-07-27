The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a new director.

Puthiery Va, a graduate of the University of New England, most recently directed the Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 response with the Indian Health Service, and was an epidemic intelligence service officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew appointed Va following a national search, calling her a “front-line leader” whose public health experience gives her a “deep keel” for navigating challenges facing Maine.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Va back to Maine to lead our CDC,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement.

Va will replace acting Director Nancy Beardsley, who was appointed following the departure of former Director Nirav Shah earlier this year when he left to become second-in-command at the U.S. CDC.

“I’m honored to accept the position of director of the Maine CDC and eager to contribute to the well-being of the people of Maine,” Va said.

Va completed her medical residency at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York, and also served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Burkina Faso.

Va emigrated to the United States as a Cambodian refugee during her childhood.

She will assume her post at the Maine CDC effective Aug. 28.