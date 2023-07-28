BELFAST – It’s time for another exciting Flying Shoes community dance & contra dance on Friday, Aug. 4. First Fridays feature participatory traditional social dance for all ages and experience levels!

The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m., with an easy-to-learn community dance called by Chrissy Fowler and Lisa Newcomb. Lively music by the All Comers Band, open to all ages, instruments and skill levels. Musicians practice at 6 p.m., tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org

At 8 p.m. Dereck Kalish calls the contra dance. These community-building social dances are great for all ages and experience levels. Musicians Don Roy, Cindy Roy, and Jay young will deliver polished, tight, pulsating sets, exemplifying the driving beat of traditional music. Don Roy was awarded the NEA National Heritage Fellowship in 2018.

The First Church is at 8 Court Street in Belfast. Community Dance admission is $1 kids, $2 adults. Contra Dance admission is $15. Masks provided for those who wish to wear them. For info, First Friday FAQ, and BFS Community Care Policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com. Additional support for First Fridays is provided by local business sponsors and contributors to Belfast Flying Shoes.

Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. The local nonprofit offers many programs in greater Belfast, including music lessons for residents at the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center.